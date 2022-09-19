Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

