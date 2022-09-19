Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $382.10 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

