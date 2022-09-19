Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $43.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.