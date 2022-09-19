Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.52 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

