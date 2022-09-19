Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.