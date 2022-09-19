Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

