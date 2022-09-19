Suku (SUKU) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Coin Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

