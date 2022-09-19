Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $78,724.80 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $78,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 360,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 1,281,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUMO. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
