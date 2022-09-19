Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $17,559.20 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $17,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $14,816.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 111 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $3,647.46.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. 5,296,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,408. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

