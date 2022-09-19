Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.