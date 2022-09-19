Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

