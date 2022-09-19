Susquehanna Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $475.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $496.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $402.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.13 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.