Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

SNCR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 408,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

