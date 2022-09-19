Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.36. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 50,647 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.