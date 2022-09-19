Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) CTO Gil Margolin Sells 55,800 Shares

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,139.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TALK stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.98. 800,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,790. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Talkspace by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 533,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 217,094 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,532,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

