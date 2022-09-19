TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Stock analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMCBF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

