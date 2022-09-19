TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.74. 213,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.