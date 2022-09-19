Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.66.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

TECK opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

