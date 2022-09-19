Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

