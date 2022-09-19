Tether Gold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $349,127.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $410.95 million and $349,127.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,666.98 or 0.08719430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.