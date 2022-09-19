The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,275. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

