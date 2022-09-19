The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

