The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GUT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 145,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 278,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 172,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,965,000.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.