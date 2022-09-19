The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NYSE GUT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 145,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
