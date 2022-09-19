The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Kurita Water Industries stock opened at 77.32 on Thursday. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of 65.62 and a fifty-two week high of 106.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 74.84.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

