The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Growth for Good Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.