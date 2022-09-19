The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of HAIN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after buying an additional 392,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

