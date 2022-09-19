The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $221.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

