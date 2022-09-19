The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.13.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
