The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

