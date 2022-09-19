The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

TRV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

