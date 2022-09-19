Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.97. 15,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,731. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.