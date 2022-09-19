Thomas G. Hartnett Buys 25,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

