Thorstarter Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $21,802.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter’s genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

