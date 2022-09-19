Throne (THN) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Throne (THN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Throne has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $356,513.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne launched on May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official website is www.thr.one. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Throne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

