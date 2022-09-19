Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s current price.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.62.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.30. 117,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,622. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

