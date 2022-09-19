Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

