Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 28.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 88,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

