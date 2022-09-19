Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

