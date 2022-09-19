Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

