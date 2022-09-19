Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

