Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $358,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.83. 92,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,660. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.