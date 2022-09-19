Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,090. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.