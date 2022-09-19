TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 872,849 shares of company stock worth $1,154,748. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

