TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TCON opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
