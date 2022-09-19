Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,192 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.