Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.80. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

