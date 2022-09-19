TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $66.64 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

