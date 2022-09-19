Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $31.36. 42,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.