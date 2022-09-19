Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 5,183 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 213,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,179. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

