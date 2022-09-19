Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.32. 94,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,217. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.