Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 6,385 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,823. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.