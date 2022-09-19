Truist Financial Raises F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

FNB stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

